Police identify 2 suspects wanted in attack at Square One Mall in Saugus

SAUGUS, Mass. — Police on Tuesday identified two suspects wanted in connection with the assault of a woman and children at a mall on the North Shore last week.

The Saugus Police Department says two juveniles have been identified as suspects in an incident in the parking lot at the Square One Mall in Saugus on the evening of Monday, Nov. 24.

Officers responding to the parking lot of the mall spoke with a woman who reported that she and the three kids she was with had been assaulted after shopping inside the mall, according to the Saugus Police Department.

On the way out of the mall, the woman told officers that they encountered two young men who had broken into their vehicle, a department spokesperson said. One of the suspects reportedly flashed a knife, while the other allegedly punched an 11-year-old child in the stomach.

The two suspects fled on foot toward the mall’s lower-level bus stop area, laughing as they ran away, according to police.

The woman told police there were several bystanders in the vicinity when the incident unfolded, but an immediate search for clues proved unsuccessful.

A surveillance image of the suspects showed them dressed in black clothing.

The names of the suspects haven’t been released because of their age.

