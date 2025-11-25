Police release image of suspects wanted in assault of woman, kids at mall on North Shore

SAUGUS, Mass. — Police on Tuesday afternoon released a surveillance image of two suspects who they say are wanted in connection with an assault of a woman and children at a mall on the North Shore.

Officers responding to the parking lot of the Square One Mall in Saugus around 8:30 p.m. on Monday spoke with a woman who reported that she and the three kids she was with had been assaulted after shopping inside the mall, according to the Saugus Police Department.

On the way out of the mall, the woman told officers that they encountered two young men who had broken into their vehicle, a department spokesperson said. One of the suspects reportedly flashed a knife, while the other allegedly punched an 11-year-old child in the stomach.

The two suspects fled on foot toward the mall’s lower-level bus stop area, laughing as they ran away, according to police.

The woman told police there were several bystanders in the vicinity when the incident unfolded, but an immediate search for clues proved unsuccessful.

A surveillance image of the suspects showed them dressed in black clothing.

Square One Mall suspects (Saugus Police Department)

Police described the suspects as young men between 18 and 20 years of age.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or witnessed the incident is urged to contact the Saugus Police Detective Unit at 781-941-1187.

“I make a plea to anyone who witnessed this incident to notify the Saugus Police Department and assist us in seeking justice for the victims,” Saugus Police Chief Michael Ricciardelli said in a statement.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group