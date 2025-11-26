‘They need to change’: North Shore mother addresses suspects who attacked family at Square One Mall

A North Shore mother wants two masked suspects to know the trauma they’ve caused after an attack at the Square One Mall.

It happened Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m. in the mall parking lot.

Angela Rodriguez stopped by with her two sons and grandson to look for a puppy.

She told Boston 25 News the two suspects were inside the family’s car when they returned to the vehicle.

She said one had a knife and tried to rob her.

“When I saw the knife, I was very scared,” said Angela Rodriguez. “I was thinking, he’s going to do something. I said, ‘In Jesus’ name, stay away from us.”

Rodriguez fought back and so did her 11-year-old son Isaac.

He was punched while trying to protect his mother.

“After the person punched me right here, this part of my stomach hurts so much,” he said. “I feel pain.”

Police released images on Wednesday of two potential suspects they’re looking to speak with in connection with the incident.

The suspects apparently took off empty handed after the commotion that caught the attention of several witnesses.

“They need to change. They need to go to church and look for something else in their life,” added Rodriguez. “You don’t need to steal somebody’s things. Just go work.”

Rodriguez said witnesses who saw it go down didn’t try to intervene and didn’t stick around to speak with police either.

The family returned home with a new dog on Wednesday night to help comfort Isaac after the traumatic incident.

They said they won’t rest easy until police catch the suspects responsible.

