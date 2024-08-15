Police: Hyde Park man facing child porn charge

BOSTON — A man was arrested at his Hyde Park home on a child porn charge following a search warrant Thursday morning.

41-year-old Gardner Moore is charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

According to Boston Police, detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit, members of the United States Secret Service New England Cyber Fraud Task Force, and members of the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force executed a search warrant at Moore’s home at 50 Thatcher Street around 8:45 a.m.

Moore was arrested without incident and was arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.

The facts and circumstances of the investigation were not immediately available.

