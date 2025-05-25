Police: Four juveniles arrested, firearm and stolen car recovered in Roxbury

BOSTON — Four juveniles have been arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle out of Brighton, Boston police say.

The vehicle was originally reported stolen on Friday, May 23, around 7:12 PM in the area of 398 Cambridge Street.

Officers of the Wentworth Institute of Technology Police Department saw on surveillance camera that the vehicle was being driven around Ruggles Street at 5 AM on Saturday.

Shortly after, around 5:24 AM, officers were dispatched to the area of 60 Southern Avenue for a report of a person with a gun. Officers were told that four individuals attempted to rob a victim while displaying a firearm. The suspects fled the scene, and officers were able to broadcast a description of the fleeing vehicle.

Then, an officer saw the vehicle driving on Warren Street towards Dudley Street, which prompted the officer to call for backup to stop the vehicle. Officers attempted to stop the car on Dudley Street, but refused to stop and drove around multiple police cruisers.

The vehicle then fled at a high rate of speed while also failing to stop at a red-light intersection on Malcolm X Boulevard. Officers lost sight of the vehicle and began patrolling the area of Tremont Street and Saint Alphonsus Street, when a supervisor was able to review security cameras and inform officers that the vehicle never left the area.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle around 6 AM in a public open garage underneath 75 Saint Alphonsus Street.

Numerous vape products were secured from the vehicle, and Newton police took custody of the vehicle.

The four suspects were then seen walking in the area of 1600 Tremont Street, which resulted in a foot pursuit. The suspects were taken into custody in the area of Huntington Avenue and Tremont Street.

Officers searched the suspects, two 15-year-olds, a 16-year-old, and a 14-year-old, and found multiple stolen vape products and a spent shell casing from the 15-year-old. The stolen keys were found on the 16-year-old.

A firearm, a Palmetto Armory with one round in the chamber and eight rounds in a large capacity magazine, was recovered from the 14-year-old. The firearm was also equipped with a laser sight.

While being booked, the 14-year-old provided officers with a false name, which officers were able to determine the true name of the suspect which revealed he had an active warrant out of Juvenile Court for Firearm related Offenses.

The 15-year-old Male was charged with Delinquent to wit; Carrying a Firearm Without a License, Delinquent to wit; Carrying a Loaded Firearm Without a License, Delinquent to wit; Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm, Delinquent to wit; Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Delinquent to wit; Receiving Stolen Goods.

A second 15-year-old Male was charged with Delinquent to wit; Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Delinquent to wit; Receiving Stolen Goods.

The 14-year-old Male was charged with Delinquent to wit; Receiving Stolen Goods, and Delinquent to wit; True Name Violation.

The 16-year-old Male was charged with Two Counts of Delinquent to wit; Receiving Stolen goods.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

