Police charge 18-year-old in connection to stabbing at Dorchester school

BOSTON — A young man is due in court on Thursday after allegedly stabbing a classmate inside the library at his school.

Paul Joseph, 18, of Dorchester, is charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (knife).

Officers responding to TechBoston Academy just before 12:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing found a juvenile male victim with multiple stab wounds, according to Boston Police. He was transported to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

School staff told arriving officers the suspect, Joseph, got into a fight with the victim. They were eventually separated and Joseph was taken into a different room.

Authorities say a knife was located in the library and Joseph was placed under arrest.

He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group