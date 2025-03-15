Police: Car strikes Hyde Park home, causes minor damage

BOSTON — A driver slammed into a home on Alpine Street in Hyde Park.

Boston police have told Boston 25 News that the incident occurred earlier Friday evening, around five o’clock.

Video footage of the crash shows the home slightly damaged, along with another vehicle.

Damages to the house appear to be minor, but it will be inspected for structural damage.

It’s unclear if the driver is facing charges.

Boston police also say that, fortunately, no one was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

