Police: Bus stop fight left man hospitalized with bite wound, caused lockdown at Marshfield schools

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — A fight at a school bus stop in Marshfield that left a man hospitalized with a bite wound caused a lockdown at three nearby schools on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Oscar Anderson, 29, of Marshfield, is facing charges of assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace, according to the Marshfield Police Department.

Officers responding to multiple 911 calls reporting an altercation in the area of a school bus stop on Plain Street around 8:15 a.m. learned one man had pulled a gun on another man during a confrontation, police said.

During the fight, which Marshfield Police Chief Phillip A. Tavares said involved “two fathers,” Anderson allegedly bit the victim under his armpit and struck him in the head with a set of keys. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A handgun fell on the ground while two fathers were brawling and investigators were still working to recover the firearm, according to Tavares.

Video from the scene showed a Plymouth County K9 team scouring an area near a Starbucks located not far from an apartment complex.

“Marshfield police have enlisted the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police, Plymouth County Sheriffs Department, and our METRO-LEC team to assist us in searching for the gun allegedly shown during the altercation,” the department said in a news release. “Dogs specifically trained to detect firearms have been utilized and grid searches of the area and complex are ongoing.”

Police noted that Anderson did not have a license to legally carry a firearm.

The incident prompted a precautionary shelter-in-place order at all three Marshfield High School complex schools, according to Marshfield Superintendent Jeffrey W. Granatino. It was lifted after about 25 minutes and regularly scheduled activities resumed.

“There were more police officers at the MES, as the shelter-in-place was going into effect at the same time that students were arriving for the day and the police ensured a safe and orderly drop off,” Granatino said.

It wasn’t immediately clear when Anderson would be called to court.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

