Police beef up presence at Massachusetts elementary school after bullet found in gymnasium

HULL, Mass. — Police beefed up their presence at a Hull elementary school on Friday, hours after a bullet was found inside the gymnasium at the Lillian M. Jacobs School on Thursday night.

Police later determined that the ammunition was a single live .40-caliber bullet. No additional ammunition or any weapons were found, police said.

An investigation found no there was no threat to the safety of the school’s students or staff, police said. Additionally, no threats have been made toward the Hull Public Schools.

“Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased police presence at the school today,” police said in a statement on Friday.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Thursday, a student reported to a coach during sports practice that they found a bullet inside the gymnasium of the Jacobs School, which houses students who are pre-Kindergarten to seventh grade.

The coach immediately contacted Hull Police, who launched an investigation, police said.

A Hull Police officer initially swept the gym to confirm that there was no active threat, police said.

The Massachusetts State Police then conducted a full sweep of the Jacobs School with a K9 unit specifically trained in firearms and ammunition detection, police said.

Hull Police School Resource Officer Jake Mahoney investigated and also reviewed surveillance video from the school.

The district has sent multiple communications to families and staff to notify and update the school community, police said.

“I would like to commend the student for doing the right thing by bringing this to the attention of a trusted adult immediately,” Hull Police Chief John Dunn said in a statement.

“The coach appropriately contacted our department, allowing us to conduct a prompt and efficient investigation to determine that there was no threat to students or staff,” Dunn said. “The safety of our schools is a collaborative effort, and we take these incidents very seriously.”

Anyone with information about the matter is asked to call the Hull Police Department at 781-925-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

