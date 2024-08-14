Police asking for public’s help after suspect allegedly points gun at mail carrier in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, Mass — Police are asking for the public’s help after a mail carrier had a gun pointed at him while he was on his route in Tewksbury on Tuesday.

The postal worker was delivering mail on Shawheen Street around 11:00 a.m. when police say a Black male, possibly in his late teens or early 20s, wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and mask brandished a gun at him.

Officers responded and found a vehicle driving fast down Whipple Road. Police followed it to Tomahawk Drive, where the driver bailed out of the vehicle and ran away on foot.

Tewksbury police, Massachusetts State Police Airwing, Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC) SWAT Team, Drones, and K-9s then searched the area around Nightingale Lane where the suspect was last seen.

A Tewksbury Police K-9 recovered a gun they believed belonged to the suspect behind a home on Grasshopper Lane,

On Wednesday police released a photo of the pictured man above and said they would like to speak to him. Members of the public who recognize him are asked to contact police at 978-851-7373, or via the tip line https://tewksburypolice.com/anonymous-tips/.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group