Police arrest two following armed bank robbery in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MASS. — Two men have been arrested following an armed robbery at Holyoke Credit Unit in West Springfield on Tuesday morning.

At approximately 10:24 a.m., the West Springfield Police Department received a 911 call reporting an armed robbery in progress at the Holyoke Credit Union located on Elm Street.

When officials arrived, police confirmed that a male suspect had allegedly entered the bank brandishing a firearm. The suspect then allegedly demanded access to the vault and subsequently fled the scene with an undetermined amount of cash.

West Springfield police said no injuries were reported to bank employees or customers during the incident.

A preliminary investigation determined that the suspect fled on foot before entering a Nissan Sentra with Georgia registration that was parked nearby.

The West Springfield Police Department initiated a coordinated effort with the FBI and Massachusetts State Police, and the vehicle was later located and stopped. Two occupants were taken into custody without incident.

Marco Sostre of Brockton was charged with armed robbery while masked, three counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, and three counts of threat to commit a crime (murder). Jose Garcia of Holyoke was charged with armed robbery while masked, three counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, and three counts of threat to commit a crime (murder).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

