Police arrest man in connection with deadly stabbing of 78-year-old man in Mattapan

MATTAPAN, Mass. — A Boston man has been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing in Mattapan earlier this month, Boston police said on Sunday.

Police said 29-year-old Marc Scutt was subsequently taken into custody on a murder warrant Sunday near the corner of Tremont Street and Winter Street. He is accused of stabbing and killing 78-year-old Jean Casseus of Mattapan on October 19.

Officers first responded to a site on Rugby Road just before 11 a.m. after receiving a radio call for a person stabbed. Officers found Casseus suffering from life-threatening stab wounds and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Scutt will be arraigned in Dorchester Court on Monday.

The Boston Police Department continues to review the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

