Man dies following daytime stabbing in Mattapan, police say

BOSTON — A man has died after sustaining serious injuries in a daytime stabbing in Boston’s Mattapan section on Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of 18 Rugby Road around 11 a.m. for a reported assault found a man who had serious stab wounds, according to Boston Police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital he was later pronounced deceased. His identity is not being released at this time.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

