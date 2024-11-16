Local

Police arrest man for allegedly burglarizing Worcester home for abused women

By Boston25News.com Staff

WORCESTER, Mass. — Officers arrested a man Friday morning accused of breaking into Abby’s House nearly two months ago.

Larry Berry, 66, of Worcester, is charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime, larceny in a building, possession of burglarious tools, and vandalism.

According to Worcester Police, on September 17, they were informed of a commercial break at Abby’s House.

Over the months that followed, detectives say they developed probable cause that Berry was a suspect.

After being granted an arrest warrant, on Friday around 10:10 a.m., officers saw Berry driving on Harrison Street. They pulled him over and placed him under arrest, pursuant to the warrant.

He will be arraigned in court at a later date.

