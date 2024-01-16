Police announce 2nd arrest in connection with armed robbery at Milford butcher shop

MILFORD, Mass. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a butcher shop in Milford last week, authorities announced Tuesday.

Morreira Fontenelle Lucas, 21, of Framingham, was arrested late Monday night on a charge of armed robbery in connection with an incident at Aroma Brazil on Jan. 9, according to the Milford Police Department.

Lucas was taken into custody at the Holiday Inn Express on Fortune Boulevard shortly before 11 p.m. following extensive investigation and surveillance by Milford detectives, police said.

Daniel Generoso, 26, was arrested earlier in the day for his alleged role in the robbery following a tense, four-hour standoff at a home on West Street in the area of Route 140.

A Boston 25 News photographer spotted multiple agencies at the scene of the standoff including Milford police, Hudson police, SWAT teams, and the Worcester County Sheriff’s Mobile Command Center.

Officers responded to Aroma Brazil on Beach Street around 9 p.m. on Jan. 9 for reports of an armed robbery and found that two men armed with handguns had threatened employees at the store and stole a large sum of cash, according to police.

Employees at the store said the suspects were wearing masks and hoods to obscure their faces.

Video shows one suspect behind the counter stealing money from the register while another suspect grabs an employee, dragging him towards the door.

It’s not clear when Lucas and Generoso will be called to court.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

