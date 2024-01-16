Suspect arrested in Milford standoff connected to armed robbery at butcher shop, police say

MILFORD, Mass. — One person was taken into custody in connection to a standoff at a Milford home Monday afternoon, police said.

A large police presence shut down part of West Street along Route 140 in Milford for hours on Monday afternoon. West Street was reopened to traffic around 6:30 p.m.

Milford Police confirm that the suspect, Daniel Generoso, 26 will be charged in connection with an armed robbery at a town butcher shop and convenience store last week.

According to officials, police remain on the lookout for two other suspects.

#WATCH: This surveillance shows the robbery at Aroma Brazil Jan 9th.



Generoso believed to be one of the two men armed men. They reportedly took off on foot after stealing cash. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/u9nZJKOHGj — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) January 16, 2024

Boston 25 crews were at the scene Monday afternoon and video shows multiple agencies responding to the area including Milford Police, Hudson Police, SWAT teams, and Worcester County Sheriffs Mobile Command Center.

A neighbor told Boston 25 News that she is unable to get back to her 89-year-old blind mother who lives in the neighboring home where heavily armed police and SWAT units continue to surround the house.

Officers responded to Aroma Brazil on Beach Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday night for reports of an armed robbery and found that two men armed with handguns had threatened employees at the store and stole a large sum of cash, according to Milford Police.

Employees at the store say the suspects were wearing masks and hoods to obscure their faces.

Video shows one suspect behind the counter stealing money from the register while another suspect grabs an employee, dragging him towards the door.

