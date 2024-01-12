Police looking for suspects in connection to robbing Milford grocery shop at gunpoint

MILFORD, Mass. — Authorities are searching for suspects accused of robbing a Milford grocery shop on Tuesday night.

Officers responding to Aroma Brazil on Beach Street around 9 p.m. for reports of an armed robbery found that two men armed with handguns had threatened employees at the store and stole a large sum of cash, according to Milford Police.

Employees at the store say the suspects were wearing masks and hoods to obscure their faces.

Video shows one suspect behind the counter stealing money from the register while another suspect grabs an employee, dragging him towards the door.

Police believe the thieves fled on foot into an awaiting grey Dodge Durango, possibly manufactured between 2011 and 2013.

Milford armed robbery suspect vehicle (Milford Police Department)

Anyone with information about the armed suspects or the getaway car is asked to call Milford Police’s confidential tip line at 508-473-3800 or email tipline@milfordpolice.org.

No further information was immediately available.





