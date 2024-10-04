Police: 5 Seabrook DPW employees charged with theft and credit card fraud

SEABROOK, N.H. — 5 New Hampshire municipal employees have been arrested, and charged with theft and credit card fraud after an investigation connects them to misuse of public funds.

Seabrook police, with assistance from New Hampshire State Police, were investigating theft among several Seabrook Department of Public Works (DPW) employees, following a routine audit of employee purchases.

At 7 a.m. Friday, after investigating, New Hampshire State Troopers arrived at the Seabrook DPW facility and arrested Casey Carter, 42, Shauna Carter, 40, and Ralph Welch, 52, on felony charges of theft by deception and fraudulent use of a credit card. Forrest Carter, 62, and Herbert Randall, 66, were also arrested on misdemeanors of the same charges. All men were Seabrook residents except Randall, who is from Effingham.

State troopers also committed two search warrants, resulting in the discovery of items that are accessories to the investigation.

All men were released on bail and are scheduled to meet at Hampton District Court on November 14, at 8 a.m.

If you have any information regarding the ongoing investigation, contact Detective Sergeant John S. Kelly via email at John.S.Kelly@DOS.NH.GOV.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

