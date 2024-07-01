Police: 2 Mass. teenagers broke into marijuana dispensary, restaurant, multiple cars

BLACKSTONE, Mass. — Two Massachusetts boys are facing a slew of criminal charges after police say they broke into a marijuana dispensary, a Mexican restaurant, and multiple cars over the weekend.

The boys, 15 and 17, both of Blackstone, are slated to be arraigned next week in Milford District Court on charges including breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime, two counts of breaking and entering into a building in the nighttime, larceny from a building, larceny under $1,200, larceny of a credit card, malicious destruction under $1,200, trespassing, and larceny under $1,200 by false pretense, according to the Blackstone Police Department.

Police say officers responded to multiple reports of car break-ins on Michelle Lane and Ascension Street, as well as break-ins at First Choice Dispensary and Casa Burrito early Saturday morning.

Officers identified the juvenile suspects after reviewing surveillance footage and tips from the public, according to police.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group