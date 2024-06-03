Police: 16-year-old wore fanny pack with loaded gun magazine at large house party in Boston

BOSTON — A 16-year-old now facing ammunition charges is accused of wearing a fanny pack with a loaded gun magazine at a large house party in Boston on Sunday, police said.

The teenage boy, who was not identified because he is a juvenile, was arrested and charged with delinquent to wit and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said Monday. He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

At about 9 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a 911 call for a person with a gun at 72 Wildwood St. in Dorchester.

When officers arrived, they saw a large house party with 100 to 150 people in attendance.

Officers went to the backyard where the party was taking place. There, they were given a description of the suspect as a Black male in his late teens, wearing all black and a black face mask, and carrying a firearm near his waist, police said.

Police searched the large crowd and located a person matching the suspect’s description.

When officers approached the teen, they recovered “a loaded magazine from a fanny pack worn across the suspect’s chest,” police said.

“The magazine was determined to be a 9mm Lugar magazine loaded with 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition,” police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

