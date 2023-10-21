Plymouth teacher wins Milken Educator Award

PLYMOUTH, Mass — A Plymouth teacher was honored with the Milken Educator Award on Friday for years of commitment and excellence in the classroom.

Plymouth North High School’s Michelle “Shelley” Terry was bestowed with the award, which includes a $25,000 cash prize, in front of an emotional crowd.

Terrey is credited with her innovation and inspiring so many students. She says she takes a different approach with each student.

“No matter what, I try and work with each student one-on-one and I’m doing my absolute best to work for students of all different needs. I teach advanced placement and I am also teaching some po-taught classes with kids that need some extra assistance,” Terrey said. “So I think a wide variety of approaches for a wide variety of needs is very important when it comes to educating today.”

Known as the “Oscars of teaching,” up to 75 recipients are selected across the country each year.

“Many Plymouth North High graduates can trace their success in English-related careers right back to Shelley Terry’s classroom. That is because in every endeavor she pursues, Shelley makes her message abundantly clear: Language is not only a passion, but also a way of life,” said Dr. Foley, a 1994 Milken Educator herself from Indiana. “Beyond the classroom, Shelley pours the same enthusiasm into leadership at the school and district levels and through mentoring other teachers. I am pleased to welcome her into our vast Milken Educator Network, where she will have a platform to broaden her impact.”

Principal Andrew Rebello of Fall River’s Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School was honored Friday.

