Plymouth man accused of using AI, social media to ‘sadistically’ cyberstalk woman for 7 years

BOSTON — A Plymouth man is accused of waging a vicious cyberstalking campaign against a Massachusetts woman and using artificial intelligence “to manipulate, torment, and publicly humiliate” her for seven years through social media, the U.S. Attorney said.

“Enjoy Your Exposure You Naughty Bimbo. You Belong To The Internet,” James Florence Jr. allegedly wrote on one of more than two dozen fake accounts he created in the victim’s name, using her likeness, as part of a relentless campaign that prosecutors said “sadistically” surveilled and cyberstalked her.

James Florence Jr., 36, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged by criminal complaint with one count of cyberstalking, acting U.S. Attorney Josh Levy said. He is being detained following an initial appearance in federal court in Boston, pending a hearing scheduled for Monday.

Florence’s “alleged actions represent a chilling window into the dangers of online harassment and cyberstalking in the digital age. Using advanced technology to manipulate, torment, and publicly humiliate someone for years is not just reprehensible, it is criminal,” Levy said in a statement.

“No one should have to endure the kind of relentless harassment and devastating psychological toll that we allege this victim has bravely endured,” Levy said. “Our office is dedicated to ensuring that individuals who exploit online platforms to stalk, harass, and exploit others are held accountable. We will continue to use every resource available to protect victims of these crimes and to bring justice to keyboard cowards who abuse the digital landscape for their own malicious purposes.”

Since late 2017, Florence is alleged to have created multiple social media accounts and email addresses which he used to harass and threaten the victim anonymously, according to prosecutors. Florence had previously met the victim, a Massachusetts resident, through a mutual friend and attended parties at the victim’s former residence between 2015 and 2017.

The victim’s name, image and other personal information were posted on at least 13 websites. At least 27 unique accounts were used to harass, impersonate, or otherwise cause the victim substantial emotional distress, Levy said.

To date, the victim has received at least 60 distressing text messages, emails, or calls from unknown senders addressed to the victim discussing her image and information posted online through August 2024, Levy said.

“Post & Share Her Everywhere. Make The Whore Famous,” Florence allegedly wrote alongside photo collages of the victim posted to a pornographic website, including images edited to make her appear nude or semi-nude, along with all her personal identifying information, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors allege that, beginning in late 2017, Florence used anonymous social media accounts to post photographs of the victim and photographs of her underwear, which had been taken in her former residence, on various websites.

Florence would allegedly taunt the victim by creating accounts in her name, using her likeness and tagging them with phrases like “Accept It Your Exposure Is Permanent Slut,” among other derogatory phrases.

Florence allegedly posted digitally altered images depicting the victim as nude or semi-nude, according to prosecutors. He allegedly posted the victim’s personal information on these accounts and on numerous websites – including her personal email addresses, home address, professional contact information, account passwords and even a list of colors she had previously dyed her hair, in order to “dox” her.

Florence allegedly also programmed multiple artificial intelligence-driven chatbots with this information to mimic human conversation through text or voice interactions with unknown users of those platforms.

In addition to having received threatening messages from social media and email accounts believed to be controlled by Florence, prosecutors said the victim also received harassing and extorting communications that are believed to be from users who messaged the victim as a result of Florence’s posts encouraging them to do so.

Florence was arrested “for allegedly trying to hide behind his keyboard to sadistically cyberstalk and surveille the victim in this case, inflicting immense trauma and pain on both her and her family,” said Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of FBI’s Boston Division.

The charge of stalking by electronic means provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

