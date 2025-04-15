Two brothers indicted in murder of Abington man in back yard, DA says

ABINGTON, Mass. — Two brothers were indicted Tuesday in connection to a 2024 homicide in Abington.

43-year-old Suzito Lopes and 37-year-old Antonio Lopes were each indicted on one count of murder. Antonio Lopes is also charged with one count of unlicensed possession of a firearm.

The duo was arrested in January for the death of 43-year-old Anthony Leverone, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Both pleaded not guilty to related charges in Brockton District Court in January and were held without bail.

On December 27, 2024, Abington officers received a call to perform a well-being check at 563 Plymouth Street. Responding companies found Leverone unresponsive in the rear of the residence and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities say the Massachusetts State Police Detectives Unit and Abington Police developed probable cause to arrest the Lopes’s through interviews with multiple people, surveillance video, and executing search warrants on several phone calls.

The Lopes brothers will appear in court at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

