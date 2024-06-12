Scituate lacrosse players honor father just days after his tragic passing

SCITUATE, Mass. — The Robinson family of Scituate endured an unthinkable tragedy when they lost their father last week.

“Big” Will Robinson, a devout lacrosse enthusiast who played and coached across the South Shore, was born and raised in Marshfield. He moved to Scituate to raise his family, where he was instrumental in building the lacrosse programs in town.

Willy Robinson is a junior captain of the Scituate High School Varsity lacrosse team and last Thursday he found out he was chosen as a High School All-American in lacrosse.

That same night, his dad went out for a run but didn’t come home for hours. It was discovered that Will had a medical issue and died. His family found him hours later in the backyard.

Scituate lacrosse Robinson family (From left to right) Will, Myah, Erika, and Willy

“No words can describe how tough it’s been,” Willy said.

The night after his father passed, Willy went out and scored 5 goals to lead Scituate to a win over Nashoba and a trip to the Final Four.

The very next day, 13-year-old Myah, Will’s daughter, won a lacrosse championship with her team.

On Tuesday night in Bridgewater, the children honored their father in what could only be described as something screenplays are made of.

With Scituate playing Bridgewater in the Final Four and the game tied at 11 in overtime, Willy Robinson scored the game-winning goal to punch his team’s ticket to the state championship.

“I know my dad’s here for me and he was behind me tonight, that’s for sure,” Will said after the goal.

