‘Sad ending’: Missing 83-year-old Middleboro woman found dead, police say

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — The missing 83-year-old woman at the center of a thorough search in southern Massachusetts Thursday was found dead, Mibbleboro town officials say.

83-year-old Michelle Sperling was found deceased in the woods in a shallow body of water on Thursday afternoon, Police Chief Robert Ferreira and Fire Chief Owen Thompson said in a statement.

Sperling was last seen on Simmons Road at the Oak Point Residential community around 1:30 a.m., according to police. A neighbor requested a well-being check for her at approximately 8:46 a.m. and responding law enforcement personnel found that she was not home.

Police say that while her death does not seem to be suspicious, her death is under investigation by the Middleboro Police Department and State Police Detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

“It’s always a sad ending when a member of our community goes missing and does not survive, despite the best efforts of dozens of first responders,” Middleboro Police Chief Robert Ferreira said. “We extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones during this difficult time and ask everyone to please respect their privacy while they grieve.”

