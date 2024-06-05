Preparations to reopen Brockton Hospital after electrical fire underway, although no timeline given

BROCKTON, Mass. — Signature Healthcare provided an update on Wednesday regarding the reopening of Brockton Hospital over a year after it endured a 9-alarm transformer fire.

The healthcare company says they’re working to improve critical areas of the building’s infrastructure, including significant upgrades to the HVAC system.

According to authorities, the procurement process for installing the units in most inpatient rooms is underway.

“The diligent testing of the hospital’s 250,000-square-foot facility has resulted in vast improvements, and underscores our commitment to patient safety and high standards of care,” Signature Healthcare said in a press release.

They say they will continue to keep the community informed on their progress and will provide an update on the reopening date as soon as they have a confirmed timeline.

“We thank our patients, staff and the community for their continued patience and support during this essential repair and upgrade process,” said Robert Haffey, CEO and President of Signature Healthcare. “We will be back stronger, healthier and better than ever!”

In February 2023, an electrical fire broke out at the hospital prompting hundreds of patients to be evacuated and a large emergency response. The hospital has been closed ever since.

