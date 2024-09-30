Police warn South Shore residents of recent ‘door to door’ contractors scam

SCITUATE, Mass. — Authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant after a reported uptick in contractor scams.

Scituate Police say in recent days they’ve been alerted to several traveling “door to door” contractors in town and that many times, these contractors are an organized group of criminals looking to scam you.

According to officials, many of these scammers have ties to either Ireland or The United Kingdom. They typically pose as masonry experts or asphalt driveway contractors, offering great savings on home repairs and renovations.

After the victim agrees, the “contractors” will begin work, sometimes intentionally damaging your home or asking for large deposits to finish work, and then disappear. Residents across the state have fallen victim, sometimes being scammed out of tens of thousands of dollars, according to law enforcement officials.

“We are urging residents to use extreme caution when dealing with contractors that randomly knock on your door,” Scituate Police wrote in a social media post. “Be sure that any contractor you hire is reputable, licensed, and insured. Contact The Scituate Police immediately if you suspect these individuals are in your neighborhood.”

