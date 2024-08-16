Officials: 150 Stoughton students won’t have a ride to school this year due to budgeting issues

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Over a hundred students will have to find another way to get to school this year after a bus route was discontinued due to a budgeting shortfall, according to officials.

In an email sent to parents, Superintendent Joseph Baeta said for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year, 150 secondary students who signed up to ride a bus will be unable to do so.

District officials say the bus application process opened on May 20 and closed on June 28, where 1,529 students applied to get on a school bus in the order they were received. There were 162 more students who applied in 2024 than the previous year, according to authorities.

Despite the increase in demand for transportation and a 7.1% budget increase for the 2025 fiscal year, district leadership says they had to cut one of the 14 school buses from their fleet, as the budget did not allow to have a level-service budget.

Funds were instead diverted to prioritize “keeping teachers in the classroom,” according to the email.

Affected families were notified on August 14.

“We understand the feelings of disappointment and frustration this caused for the families who did not receive bus transportation,” Superintendent Baeta said. “At this point, we are limited in what we can do to provide additional busing. In addition, there is a shortage of bus drivers. That being said, we continue to review the bus lists for any discrepancies.”

Similarly, district officials say two buses in the district are reserved for students living in hotels and migrant shelters, although the funds for those buses are provided by the state and have nothing to do with the district’s operational budget.

“It is inaccurate to suggest that these children receiving busing is the reason yours did not,” the email read. “If we were not receiving the funding from the state for the students living in hotels/shelters, we would not be able to have these two additional buses.”

A virtual forum will be held on Monday to discuss bus transportation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW









©2024 Cox Media Group