On the mooove: Wayward cow corralled by East Bridgewater officers

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A cow broke loose from her farm on Wednesday morning, causing a stir (steer?) in the nearby community.

East Bridgewater Police say around 9 a.m., Officer Robert Lang saw a woman on a horse chasing after a loose cow in the area of Belmont and Summer Street.

The owner previously called the police to notify them her cow, Boots, had escaped from her farm on Summer Street.

East Bridgewater Police Deputy Chief Mike McLaughlin, Sgt. John Smith and Officers Joshua DeJesus, Matthew Monteiro, and Patrick O’Brien responded to the scene.

Video shows Officer Monteiro doing his best cowboy impression, trying to lasso the bovine.

After about two and a half hours of tracking and coaxing the animal, Boots was finally lassoed and guided into a trailer where authorities say she was safely returned to the farm.

“I am happy to report that our officers were able to help safely capture the cow without injury to themselves or the animal,” Chief Michael Jenkins said.

During the cow’s escape, there were minor disruptions to traffic on Belmont and Summer Streets, and minor damage was caused to some surrounding lawns.

