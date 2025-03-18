Community heartbroken after off-duty Randolph sergeant hit and killed by train: ‘They are not alone’

ABINGTON, Mass. — Lori Frost was taken back to the day her daughter Katelyn died after learning about another death near the same train tracks in Abington.

“My hands started shaking, I started crying, it’s like I’ve gone 100 feet forward and I woke up today and I’m back to day one,” said Frost.

Katelyn was struck and killed by a train near Birch Street while walking with a friend nearly 3 years ago.

Now Frost says she feels for Scott Sherman’s family after learning he was killed by the commuter train near the same spot Sunday night.

“My heart breaks for them, please let them know they are not alone,” said Frost.

Sgt. Scott Sherman (Randolph Sgt. Scott Sherman -- Courtesy Randolph Police Department)

A black bunting now hangs over the Randolph Police Department, where the chief says the department is devastated after learning about the sudden death of Sergeant Sherman.

He was a Randolph police officer for 23 years and at times worked as a school resource officer.

“Scott was very funny, extremely intelligent, and well-respected. His compassion, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to public service made a lasting impact on all who had the privilege to know and work alongside him,” said Chief Anthony Marag in a statement Monday.

Flowers now mark the spot where Sherman died while walking by Railroad Street and North Avenue.

Abington flowers for randolph sgt hit by train

It’s an area where Frost has been pushing for safety changes since her daughter was killed.

“It’s pitch black here they still haven’t put the lights up, my daughter died May of 2022, it’s now March 2025 and now here we are I think 4 or 5 deaths later,” said Frost.

Frost says while some changes have been made, there’s still a lot that can be done to prevent another deadly accident like this from happening again from increased lighting to longer cross times when the arms go down.

“That train flies, this is such a thickly settled residential commercial area, there’s no need, there’s no need, slow down,” said Frost.

The Plymouth County DA is investigating this deadly train accident that killed Sherman, and investigators say the train was traveling below the 70-mile per hour speed limit, the crossing lights were activated and the arms were lowered during the crash.

