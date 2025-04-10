Plymouth County fire crews battled serious flames from 2-story home

KINGSTON, Mass. — Firefighters from Plymouth County worked together to extinguish serious flames from a 2-story home on Thursday.

The Kingston Fire Department received reports around 10:30 A.M. of a building fire on Reed Street.

Within 2 minutes of the report, crews were dispatched, on scene, and met with heavy flames pouring from the 2nd floor of the home.

The resident of the home who reported the fire was able to evacuate the residence prior to first responders arriving on the scene.

A call for mutual aid was made, and crews from Duxbury, Pembroke, and Plymouth responded on the scene. Some members of the Plymouth Fire Department

The fire was extinguished in about 30 minutes, while crews remained on scene for seven hours to investigate.

No injuries were reported, and investigators believe that the cause of the fire was accidental.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2025 Cox Media Group