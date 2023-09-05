‘A pleasure serving you all’: Popular Medford restaurant closing its doors after 40 years

MEDFORD, Mass. — The owners of a popular restaurant in Medford announced over the weekend that they will be closing up shop after 40 years of serving the community.

An official closing date for Tiki Island has not been finalized, but one is expected to be finalized “within the month or sooner,” ownership said in a note posted on Facebook.

“For the past 40 years, we at Tiki Island Restaurant have had the pleasure of serving our great customers. We are very grateful to have everyone be a part of our journey. Together, we cooked up a lot of fun and sweet memories with many of you. Thank you for the support which has kept us successful,” ownership wrote. “However, running a restaurant is a very challenging job that demands a lot of attention and effort to sustain. Although the business is going strong, it is a bittersweet decision that we have decided to retire.”

Tiki Island has served up dine-in, takeout, and delivery orders at 269 Middlesex Avenue for the last four decades.

“Our favorite place to eat. I have been going there for most of those 40 years,” one customer wrote on Facebook. “Thank you for all your years of great food, service and many great times at your restaurant. Enjoy your retirement. You will be missed!”

The restaurant will be handed to new ownership, Tiki Island noted, although it’s unclear what the future of the space will hold.

