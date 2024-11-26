Second collision in one day at Boston’s Logan International Airport, 2 people taken to hospital

BOSTON — Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the Cape Air flight was struck by a JetBlue plane being towed. This article has been updated to reflect that it was the JetBlue tug that struck the Cape Air flight.

For the second time in one day there has been a collision involving a plane at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

“A tug vehicle towing an empty JetBlue aircraft struck the rear of a Cape Air plane at a slow rate of Speed,” officials at Massport confirmed to Boston 25 News.

“The tug has been removed from service, and the JetBlue aircraft will undergo a thorough inspection,” a spokesperson for JetBlue confirmed, “Safety is JetBlue’s first priority, and we will investigate this incident,” the spokesperson continued.

The Cape Air flight had 3 passengers and 2 crew members on it at the time of the collision, according to a spokesperson for Cape Air.

No one on the Cape Air flight reported any injuries according to a spokesperson for the company, though a Massport official did confirm to Boston 25 News that both pilots of the flight were taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

No JetBlue crewmembers were injured as a result of this incident, according to JetBlue.

This marks the second similar incident at Logan, Monday. Earlier in the day there was a collision involving two planes.

The FAA is investigating after an American Airlines Boeing 777 destined for Heathrow Airport in London was being towed when it struck the wingtip of a Frontier Airlines Airbus A321 that was parked at the gate, according to the FAA.

There were no injuries reported in the earlier incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

