Plan for 500 housing units in Somerville’s Davis Square put on hold

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A plan to develop more than 500 housing units in Somerville’s Davis Square is on hold.

Boston 25 News has learned the property owner and developer, Copper Mill, have ended talks over the proposed 26-story building.

Copper Mill says it stepped away from the project because the city failed to act on the proposal.

The development had been a lightning rod in Davis Square, where much of the surrounding neighborhood is made up of low-rise buildings.

Story continues below Trending Shorts

Under the previous plan, more than 500 housing units would have been built, with about a quarter designated as affordable.

Some residents questioned whether a 26-story tower would fit the character of the neighborhood.

“All the buildings are pretty much 2-3 stories, 4 max. I feel like it will kind of look like an obstruction to me,” one woman said.

The mayor says tenants in the area will get extended leases as the city considers what comes next.

The mayor also says discussions will begin with potential future developers about a new plan for the property.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group