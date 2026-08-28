Pickup truck crashes into Yarmouth home

YARMOUTH, Mass. — A pickup truck crashed into a home at the intersection of Amos Road and West Yarmouth Road on Thursday afternoon.

When Yarmouth Police arrived on scene, the truck was found partially inside the house.

No one was inside at the time of the crash, but it caused significant damage to the home.

The driver was brought to the Cape Cod Hospital with minor injuries.

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Both Yarmouth Fire personnel and Building Inspector responded on scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Yarmouth Police Department.

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