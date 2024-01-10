Photos, video: Drenching rainstorm turns Massachusetts streets into rivers, submerges cars

EVERETT, Mass. — A drenching rainstorm turned roads across Massachusetts into rivers overnight, submerging vehicles in the process.
Along Vale Street on the Chelsea-Everett line, a Boston 25 photographer spotted floodwaters rising close to the hoods of some stranded vehicles.
The flooding, likely due to clogged drains in the area of a construction site, isn’t far from Chelsea High School.
Flooded roadways also snarled traffic in many other communities including:
- Route 1A in Norwood
- Walnut Street in Saugus
- Quincy Avenue at East Howard Street
- Ridge Hill Road in Freetown
- Great Road in Maynard
- Logan Terminal A in Boston
- 123, Main Street, Cornet Stetson Road in Scituate
There were also reports of flooded basements and businesses, and water damage at the Equinox on Franklin Street in Boston.
©2024 Cox Media Group