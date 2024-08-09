Pet owner cited, again, for locking dog in hot car in Dedham parking lot, officials say

DEDHAM, Mass. — For the second time, a dog owner was cited for locking their pooch in a hot car Friday.

Dedham Animal Control responded to the Costco parking lot for a report of a dog in a car.

The temperature at the time was around 80 degrees.

The officer cited the owner under Mass. General Laws c.140 § 174E.

After returning to her office and checking her records, the animal control officer discovered she had cited the same owner in August 2022 for the same infraction.

In a social media post, Dedham officials say the “lengthy discussion about the dangers” of leaving dogs in hot cars “fell on argumentative ears.”

It is unclear if the owner will face additional citations.

Is everyone sitting down? We had this at Costco about two hours ago. Keep sitting. We thought the dog looked... Posted by Dedham Animal Control on Friday, August 9, 2024

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group