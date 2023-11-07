Person at UMass Boston diagnosed with active tuberculosis, school says

BOSTON — A person on the UMass Boston campus has been diagnosed with active tuberculosis or (TB), officials said in a letter to the school community Monday.

Approximately 39 people on campus were identified as having possibly been exposed to the person with tuberculosis and have been contacted about steps they can take to protect themselves, according to University Health Services Director Robert Pomales.

The individual, whose relationship with UMass Boston wasn’t provided, is being treated, and may have gotten the infection years ago before it flared up.

“Although TB is a serious disease caused by a germ that is spread through the air, it is important to note that the general UMass Boston community is not at increased risk for getting a TB infection as a result of this case,” Pomales stated in the letter.

Tuberculosis is a bacterial infection that usually attack the lungs, but if not treated properly it can be fatal.

The bacteria that causes TB spreads through the air, so if a person who has TB disease in their lungs or throat coughs, speaks or sings that can allow others to breathe the bacteria in, health officials say. But it is not easily passed from person to person and not everyone infected with Tuberculosis becomes sick.

It can be latent, meaning that the bacteria exists in a person’s body without causing disease. But it can develop into TB disease at any point after infection, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Common symptoms of active TB include ongoing cough, fevers, chills, night sweats, and weight loss.

UMass Boston requires all students to complete a tuberculosis screening questionnaire and international students who come from a high-risk country are required to test for it.

Tuberculosis is rare in Massachusetts but cases do occur. In 2022, there were 153 cases in the state, according to health data. More than 90% of the Massachusetts’ cases were in people born outside the U.S.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group