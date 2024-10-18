Person struck by vehicle in Dorchester, police investigating

BOSTON — A person was struck by a vehicle in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood, shortly after 9 p.m., Thursday.

The person was struck in the area of Columbia Road and Washington St, according to Boston Police who say the person was transported to an area hospital as a result of the crash.

Officials did not have a condition of the person struck when Boston 25 News reached out by phone.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene, police say.

The crash is under investigation by Boston Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

