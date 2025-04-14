Person stabbed outside charter school in Mattapan

BOSTON — A person was stabbed on Monday morning outside a charter school in Mattapan.

According to Boston police, officers received a call around 7:45 a.m. for reports of a person stabbed at 150 American Legion Highway, the area of Brooke Charter School.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

Additional details were not provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

