Person seriously hurt after crash in Randolph

RANDOLPH, Mass. — A person is seriously hurt after a crash in Randolph.

According to police, on Tuesday morning, around 6:25 a.m., officers responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on Warren Street (Route 139) at Pelissier Circle.

The victim was transported to Boston Medical Center -South in Brockton with serious injuries.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

The driver remained on scene.

The crash remains under investigation by Randolph Police and Massachusetts State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

