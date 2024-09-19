Person known to police found trespassing on Tewksbury elementary school grounds, officials say

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A Tewksbury elementary school day was disrupted on Thursday after reports of an unknown person trespassing on the premises.

Police say an unwanted individual was seen in the John F. Ryan Elementary School parking lot, prompting officers to respond.

After reviewing surveillance footage, authorities identified the person in question, who they say is known to police.

A spokesperson for the police department said, “The incident is related to a personal relationship involving a person who had no legitimate reason to be on school grounds.”

Police did not provide the name of the alleged trespasser and it is unclear if they will face any charges.

Officials say there is no threat to the school or community and the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

