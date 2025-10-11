Local

Person injured after car crashes into home in Wilmington

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
WILMINGTON, Mass. — One person was hurt after a car crashed into a home in Wilmington.

On Friday, around 3:45 p.m., Wilmington Police were called to the area of 49 Salem St. for a report of a crash.

Police say a Honda CR-V driven by an adult female left the roadway in the area of 49 Salem St., went through a fence, struck a parked vehicle, and then struck a home.

The driver suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to a local hospital.

The home sustained significant damage, but no one was inside at the time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

