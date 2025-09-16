Local

Person hurt after morning stabbing in Boston

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — One person was hurt after a stabbing in Boston.

According to Boston police, around 6:07 a.m., officers responded to the area of 41 New Chardon Street for a report of a person stabbed.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

