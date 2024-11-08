Person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after daylight shooting in Boston

BOSTON — One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a daylight shooting in Boston on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 204 Garfield Avenue in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood just after 1 p.m. found a gunshot victim, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital.

Boston police noted that homicide detectives were called to the scene.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group