Person flown to the hospital after garage fire in Avon

AVON, Mass. — A person was taken to the hospital with burn injuries on Thursday after fire crews extinguished a garage fire in Avon.

Around 12:10 PM, members of the Avon Fire Department were dispatched to 551 Old South Street following 911 calls reporting flames coming from a garage, with one person reportedly injured.

Once on scene, first responders found the injured man, who was pulled from the garage by a Good Samaritan and transported to Boston Medical Center - South in Brockton. The victim was then flown to Mass. General Hospital.

The fire was quickly extinguished. State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office was dispatched to the scene and is investigating the incident.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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