Person flown to hospital after bus crashes through Fitchburg transit depot

FITCHBURG, Mass. — A person was flown to the hospital after they were struck by a bus that crashed through a transportation building in Fitchburg on Thursday morning.

Montachusett Regional Transit Authority bus barreled through the Fitchburg Intermodal Transportation Center shortly before 8 a.m., striking a male inside, according to the Fitchburg Fire Department.

Emergency crews responded to the scene of the crash and removed the victim from under the bus, officials said.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was said to be conscious and alert as he was airlifted to the hospital.

A photo shared with Boston 25 News showed the MART bus lodged inside the building and debris scattered everywhere.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were on the bus at the time of the crash and there were no other reported injuries.

MRTA warned commuters that all bus routes will be delayed and running late until the transit depot has been cleared.

The Montachusett Regional Transit Authority operates the transportation center, which is located just steps away from the Fitchburg State University campus at 100 Main Street.

The Fitchburg Intermodal Transportation Center is a stop on the MBTA commuter rail Fitchburg line and a hub for the MRTA’s local and intercity bus routes.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

