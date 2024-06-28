Person dead after becoming trapped under Orange Line train, police say

BOSTON — One person died after they became trapped under an Orange Line train in Boston on Friday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a person trapped underneath an Orange Line train at the Jackson Square MBTA station found a victim on the tracks, according to the Boston Police Department.

Firefighters and EMS crews declared the victim dead at the scene.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the victim got stuck under the train.

The MBTA says shuttle buses are replacing service between the Ruggles and Forest Hills stations. Commuter rail is free to ride between South Station, Back Bay, Ruggles, and Forest Hills.

Boston police homicide detectives are assisting Transit police with an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group