Permanent Museum of Ice Cream location coming to Boston’s Seaport

BOSTON — I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream For Ice Cream! A permanent Museum of Ice Cream location is opening in Boston.

The location will be located at 121 Seaport Blvd in Boston’s Seaport.

“We are thrilled to join the Boston community when we open a permanent location at the Seaport next year,” said Museum of Ice Cream Co-Founder and CEO, Maryellis Bunn. “While our goal is to expand Museum of Ice Cream to new cities, we ensure that every city has a bold personality and bright energy that matches ours. Boston is such an iconic destination that we immediately knew it would be a perfect match. We loved getting to dive into Boston’s rich history and stunning architecture to pull inspiration for our immersive exhibits, which we can’t wait to share with locals and visitors from around the world.”

The Museum of Ice Cream is a global brand that provides a multi-sensory experience dedicated to everyone’s favorite frozen treat.

The Boston location will span two floors and feature 14 unique, interactive installations including:

Sprinkle Pool: Each Museum of Ice Cream has a uniquely designed sprinkle pool featuring hundreds of antimicrobial and biodegradable sprinkles

Fenway Park Inspired Carnival: A fantastical midway that pays homage to Boston’s Fenway Park complete with columns designed to replicate baseball bats and games inspired by the sport

Mary-E’s Diner: A retro-futurism-inspired hub and gathering place for ice cream-themed drinks and food that overlooks the marina

The Hall of Freezers: An exploratory space filled with dozens of mysterious refrigerator doors that are sure to pique curiosity

“We are delighted to welcome the innovative and inviting Museum of Ice Cream to Boston Seaport! We can’t wait to see the smiles on the faces of our residents and visitors alike as they explore this sweet and playful world,” says Ariel Foxman, Vice President of brand and experience, at Boston Seaport by WS Development.

The museum is set to open in 2024 and guests can sign up for alerts about the opening using the link here.

