Pedestrian suffers minor injuries after being struck by Duck Boat, police say

BOSTON — A pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a Duck Boat on Friday afternoon.

According to Boston police, at around 2:50 p.m., officers responded to a radio call for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian struck at the intersection of North Street and Union Street in Boston.

A 62-year-old woman was transported to the hospital.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of a Duck Boat was making a turn onto North Street when the vehicle struck the victim, who was in the crosswalk at the time of the incident.

The Duck Boat was occupied by passengers at the time of the accident.

No arrests were made, and there were no additional injuries.

“Safety is the number one priority at Boston Duck Tours, which includes significant investment in training, technology, and equipment,” a spokesperson from Boston Duck Tours said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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